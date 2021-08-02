The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has submitted the name of Dr. Obinna Uzoh, business mogul and frontline philanthropist, as its substantive governorship candidate in Anambra.

Using the substitution window, the SDP dropped its earlier candidate for Uzoh, who earlier contested for Anambra governorship seat in 2003 as candidate of the the National Democratic Party (NDP). He contested against Dr. Chris Nigige and Mr. Peter Obi, in the election which had Ngige as winners, but which the Appeal Court, in 2007, declared Obi as winner.

To contest with Uzoh as running mate is a doctor of human medicine and consultant family physician, Dr. Uzochukwu Obiora Chira.

Dr. Chira brings to his political partnership with Uzoh, a track record of youth, dynamism and compelling intellectual acumen – qualities certainly needed for higher political responsibility in the offing. He is married and blessed with a son.

On his agenda, Uzoh said: “I have identified 10 key sectors that deserve total focus to transform the state. These include security, infrastructure development which is foundation for transformational industrialisation and will support Nnewi, Onitsha and Awka as critical technology hubs, real agricultural revolution. Deploying a transparent, judicious and efficient management of resources, I will empower our people with skills acquisition, mainstream our judiciary, step-up sports, provide microfinance for SMEs and pursue an integrated development scheme that should fundamentally change the game in Anambra State.”

“I am not contesting the 2021 governorship election in my state lightly. It was a product of deep introspection and wide consultation. I believe that at this moment of our national history and the rapid changes impacting both the continental and international arena, Anambra needs a deep but temperate personality and thinker to guide its journey. Let me share this with you and many may not know this. The fate of Anambra State has fundamental connections with the fate of Ndigbo and Nigeria at large.”

Uzoh who contested for the governorship seat of Anambra State in 2003 has since been actively involved in politics. Today, with his eyes locked on his state’s immediate future, Uzoh proffers an alternative vision of governance on how to transform his home state into a 21st Century development and technological model for both his region and country to clone. His vision not surprisingly derives its depth, energy and blueprint from over three decades of entrepreneurial excellence, political sagacity and impactful interventions in diverse humanitarian theatres.

In his words: “My folks are widely recognized for their industry, courage and resourcefulness. These qualities have enabled us survive as a people in the face of daunting existential challenges. It’s worth recalling that at creation in August 27, 1991, by the General Ibrahim Babangida regime, Ndi-Anambra had over 75 percent literacy level and boasted extra-ordinary human and material resources. These attributes need to be given a new direction, new discipline and new energy. God has given me the vision to do this.”

A Papal Knight (Knight of Saint Gregory the Great), Uzoh has done notably so well for the Catholics and Anglicans, as well as other religious and non-religious organizations.

