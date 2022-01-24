From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Speaker of the Youth Parliament (National Youth Leader) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has condemned the suspension of the National Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Olu Agunloye and Secretary Shehu Gabam.

A factional National Executive Committee (NEC), led by Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, last week, suspended Agunloye and Gabam, over alleged misconduct.

Youth leader Chukwuma Udechukwu said in a statement Monday that the suspension was illegal and unwarranted.

‘With the mandate of all the youths of our great party, we wish to show solidarity to the leadership of the National Chairman Dr Olu Agunloye, the National Secretary Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam and the entire National Working Committee.

‘We applaud the swift decision of the NWC in dealing with the anti-party decisions of Dr Abdul Ahmed Isiaq.

‘We condemn the illegal NEC meeting convened by the suspended party member but assure the public that such factional movement is foreign to our great party.

‘In attempting to create factions, Dr Isiaq has validated the decision to suspend him for his previous anti-party actions.

‘The illegal NEC meeting will not and cannot cause a divide in the party. Rather, it will help strengthen the bond that binds us together.

‘This attempted in-house crisis has proven the strength of the leadership and the wisdom of the NWC.

‘We are already on the part towards taking over power in 2023 and such actions cannot distract our efforts.

‘We encourage the youths not to lose track of the priority in rescuing Nigeria from the current leadership.

‘We ask the Nigerian youths to get their PVCs and join our great party in our noble mission of bringing in development through competent leaders come 2023.

‘We thank the public for their confidence in us and assure the youths of Nigeria of our commitment to advocating for youth participation in the politics and governance of Nigeria,’ he said.