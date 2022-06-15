From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The spate of insecurity in Bayelsa worsened on Monday, when sea pirates ambushed a Yenagoa- bound boat from Brass Local Government Area (LGA) and kidnapped eight people.

Investigations revealed that the boat was conveying 15 passengers to Yenagoa from Egweama when they were attacked.

The Maritime Workers’ Union Chairman in Brass LGA, Mr. Daniel Biodoumoye, confirmed the attack by suspected sea pirates.

He disclosed that the passengers had departed Egweama, where they attended a burial over the weekend.

He said the suspected pirates reportedly intercepted the 200-horsepower engine boat close to the rice farm and whisked away eight of the 15 passengers.

Biodoumoye disclosed that a combined rescue team of marine police, maritime union leadership, and others rescued the seven passengers who were abandoned by the armed pirates.

The Regent of Egwe Ibe, Chief Timipre Saka-Yabi, has condemned the kidnap and called for the unconditional release of his subjects.

The Bayelsa State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and noted that investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, the member representing Nembe/Brass Federal constituency, Israel Sunny-Goli, in statement, condemned the act and called on the the “perpetrators of this fiendish act to, as a matter of urgency, release the abductees in their custody, unharmed, with immediate effect.”

Sunny-Goli pointed out that there is “no tenable excuse for such barbarity in our climate, especially at a time when frantic efforts are being made to bring development to our people.”

He commended the leadership of the Maritime Union of Nigeria, Brass Unit, and the Marine Police, for their swift response which led to the rescue of seven of the abandoned passengers.

Sunny-Goli called on all relevant security agencies to work closely, by going all out to fish out the abductors and ensure the safe and timely release of all the abductees.

He appealed to youths of the area to shun all forms of vices and criminality, as such acts are inimical to the development of the people and the area.

