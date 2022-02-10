From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ilaje people residing in Twon Brass in Brass Local Government Area are leaving the community in drives aftermath sea-pirates attack on Monday.

This is even as the death toll has reached five with several others still missing days after local divers have combed the sea for bodies of the fishermen.

Sources in the community said many of the fishermen who are mostly Ilaje speaking said they are leaving the community since the government cannot protect them.

The attack has also led to fishermen to boycott the Sea to fish over fears that the sea-pirates would attack again.

In his reaction, lawmaker representing Brass constituency I in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Daniel Charles in a statement has stated that the incident would not be swept under the carpet, assuring that perpetrators will face the law.

Daniel who commended the Ilaje community in Brass for their peaceful disposition despite the unwarranted attack and killing of their kinsmen, called on the state government and relevant security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

The statement read in part: “I strongly condemn the gruesome attack of helpless fishermen residing in Twon Brass on the high sea which reportedly left four persons dead and several others injured and still missing.

“The sad news left me dumbfounded and speechless and I am yet to imagine why a group of people would go that length just to prove a point

“By burning the victims’ boats, it became clear that it was not the handiwork of sea pirates as alleged in some quarters but by villains who were believably masterminded by merchants of violence craving to make a profit by pitting communities against each other.

“I hold the view that no level of provocation warrants the maiming of unarmed fishermen who are going about their legal businesses to cater for themselves and their families, especially when we have government institutions to arbitrate on controversial issues if any.”

It is against this backdrop that I call on the Nigerian Navy, the Nigeria Police Force, and other relevant security agencies to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to book, as such impunity must not be condoned.

“I also call on the Bayelsa State Government to set up a committee to investigate the alleged mass killing as well as provide relief materials for the affected fishermen who are currently unable to go fishing due to fear.

“I commend the affected Ilaje Community in Brass who despite losing many members have not taken laws into their hands. This shows their high sense of maturity and respect for human life.”