TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Suspected sea pirates have hijacked a boat carrying some passengers along Namasibiyo Calabar River of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the passenger boat was returning from Port Harcourt to Ke-Community in Degema LGA, was attacked by the sea pirates yesterday morning.

Driver of the hijacked boat, Tamuno Ajina, said the bandits ordered the passengers to jump into the river, adding that a nursing mother and her baby were among those driven to an unknown destination.

Ajina narrated: “In the morning, when we were going to Port Harcourt, they (sea pirates) pursued us. But, they didn’t meet us.

“On our way back, as we just entered the big river, Namampebe, New Calabar River, on the centre of the river, they stormed again and started pursuing us.

“We sped off and they intensified their speed. When I noticed that we cannot escape from them, they double-crossed us and ordered everybody to jump into the river.

“People, who know how to swim jumped into the river. Others were taken away to an unknown destination by the boys (sea pirates)”, Ajina narrated.

The state police command could not confirm the report at the time of filing the report.

Spokesman of the command, Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DPO), did not respond to text messages sent to him for confirmation.