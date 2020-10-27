Tony John, Port Harcourt

Suspected sea pirates have shot a man dead during an attack on a passenger boat in Bille Kingdom, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State. The pirates attacked the passenger boat travelling from Bille Kingdom to Port Harcourt on Sunday afternoon.

Daily Sun gathered that after the hoodlums struck, a man, whose name could not be ascertained, could not be found in the mangrove, where some of the passengers fled in for safety. The former Community Development Committee (CDC), chairman of Bille Kingdom, Asatubo Kemuel, disclosed that the deceased was Taminoemi Kemuel.

He narrated: “On Sunday, the Sea Pirates struck a passengers’ boat making traveling to and fro Bille-Port Harcourt highly miserable for our people. As a result, one person is missing, their valuables and even the speedboat were taken away. Sadly, the victim, Mr. Taminoemi Kemuel, my first cousin, was returning to Port Harcourt from Bille Town when he met his sudden and untimely death.

“He is a father of six children including a set of twins born roughly a month ago”, he narrated.

Kemuel regretted repeated attacks by pirates on travellers in the area, calling on the government to end the operations of criminals on the waterways in the area.