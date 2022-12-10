By Adewale Sanyaolu

As part of activities to commemorate its 70 years anniversary and activities marking its “Weekend of Service to Humanity”, the National Association of Seadogs, Pyrates Confraternity at the weekend donated a box of gifs to its sponsored child and educational materials to Citacad Nursery and Primary School, Magodo, Lagos.

Presenting the gifts to 8-year- old, Divine Adedeji, First Mate, NAS Panama Deck, Ikeja Chapter, Lagos, Chidi Orazulike, said the donation remained one of the ideals of the Pyrates confraternity, saying wherever the community in which we exist needs a hand, the Pyrate must be the first.

‘‘As a Community Project, we are visiting our sponsored child – 8-year-old Divine Adedeji – in school for the first time since we took up the responsibility to sponsor her in school to give her a box of gifts as her end-of-year presents. We hope to give her a sense of social inclusion by giving her a Christmas to remember.

We are also here to donate exercise books, pens, pencils, rulers, and erasers to the school to show appreciation for taking care of our ward and to also support parents’ efforts in providing writing materials for their children in the school at no cost,’’.

He explained that activities marking the “Weekend of Service to Humanity” are in alignment with the theme of the Platinum Jubilee, which is “70 Years of Service to Humanity”.

According to him, the weekend will be observed between December 9 to 11 2022 across the five continents of Africa, America, Australia, Asia and Europe by NAS members in 60 Decks (chapters).

‘‘This activity entails members embarking on community projects and events with a dedicated focus specifically on four of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which Pyrates are strategically passionate about championing. They are; SDG3 – Good Health/Wellbeing; SDG4 – Quality Education; SDG10 – Reduced Inequalities; SDG16 – Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions,’’.

Orazulike added that since 1952 when NAS was formed, its contribution to national development through various advocacy and humanitarian projects striving for “the attainment of a just society” continues to inspire hope in communities across five continents and the countries where its chapters exist.

He stressed that the many beneficiaries of the over 50 NAS Medical Missions since 2010, mainly disadvantaged and living in rural communities, are evidence of the far-reaching interventions we introduced in the health sector.

He maintained that the various beneficiaries of NAS Charity Red Balls, a programme dedicated to raising funds for worthy causes and projects, bear memorable testimonies of the group’s humanitarian services to rekindle hope where despair has set in.

‘’The following beneficiaries under the aegis of the NAS Street Child Project are just examples of reinforced hope: Child Lifeline, Ibeshe, Lagos State; Street Child Care and Welfare Initiative, Yaba, Lagos State; Orosanya Orphanage, Benin, Edo State; St Anne Catholic Orphanage Warri, Delta State; Sickkids Hospital, Canada; Mustard Tree Charity in Greater Manchester MIND UK and MIND in Mid-Herts in United Kingdom,’’.

Also speaking, the school administrator, Citacad Nursery and Primary School, Adesubunkun Modupeoluwa, lauded the intervention of NAS, Panama Deck, saying the kind gesture is well appreciated as it would go a long way in supporting the educational needs of the pupils.

She, however, called on other groups to emulate the virtues of NAS, saying such a gesture would go a long way in supporting what the government is doing at the various education levels.