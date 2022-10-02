From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has donated medical materials worth N3.8 million to a vulnerable community, Isu, in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

NAS, also known as Pyrates Confraternity, at the weekend, also treated over 1,500 natives, including children, youths and the elderly, of various ailments, as part of its humanitarian services in commemoration of the 2022 independence anniversary celebration.

Speaking at the palace of the paramount ruler of Isu community, Etche LGA, Eze Nick Ordu, Ochimba of Isu, Mr. Iche Cecil-Wordu, said the association was concerned about the vulnerability of natives, which served as indices for their presence in the community.

Cecil, who is the Capone, Olympus Marino Deck, Port Harcourt, said they set aside the independence anniversary to take medical outreach to communities that lack medical facilities.

He explained: “We have been doing this for the last four years. Last year, we went to a community called Jan-Karama in Ahoada West, which was sacked by flood. We visited them, gave the relief materials, medical services and treated them of several illnesses.

“This year, we have chosen Isu community in Etche Local Government Area because they lacked basic social amenities. There is no light, no pipe borne water, and no medical centre. So, that were the criteria we used in choosing the community.

“As you can see, both the paramount ruler, the chiefs, elders and leadership of the community have said they were very happy to receive us. And, so many people including, women, youths and children have turned out to benefit from what we have got to offer.

“We are giving free medical services for eyes, diabetes, hypertension and sundry ailments. We have also come to distribute sanitary pads to young girls because there is no shops here, no supermarket or pharmacy where they can purchase some of these items.”

Cecil-Wordu added that in this year’s independence anniversary, NAS had partnered with the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, to deliver the programme to the people.