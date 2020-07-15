Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The National Association of Seadogs also known as Pyrates Confraternity has donated N700, 000 to a blind student, Ojo Temitope Israel to pursue his Higher National Diploma (HND) at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State.

The gesture by the association was part of the celebrations to mark the 86th birthday of Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka.

Ojo who lost his sight due to glaucoma at the age of 17 in 2009 has been searching for funds to enrol for his HND programme having obtained his Ordinary National Diploma (OND) at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

Being the first child of his widowed mother, Ojo had relied on assistance from public-spirited individuals to complete his OND programme and has been hoping for a miracle to enable him pursue his HND programme.

Leader of the Seadogs team, Mr Shina Oguntomi who made the donation on behalf of the association noted that the organization is supporting Ojo to enable him achieve his academic dreams and contribute his quota towards Nigeria’s development.

He said “This is not the only thing; the association will continue to give you all the necessary support. More support is still coming.”

A visibly elated Ojo commended the organization for the donation and assured the association that the money would be used judiciously to get equipment needed for his HND programme.

“I am using this medium to say thank you to the National Association of Seadogs all over the world for the noble charity work for the less privileged” he said

The money is expected to cover his school fees, laptop, typewriter, digital recorder as well as frame and stylus to write.