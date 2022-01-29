By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The Festac chapter of the National Association of Seadogs, also known as Saratoga X Deck, on Friday took the campaign against bullying in schools to Jomal Schools in Festac, Lagos, warning students to shun bullying and focus on their studies instead.

The warning was handed down to the students by the association’s president, Mr Afam Chukwuma, during a seminar held at the school’s premises to sensitise the students on the dangers of bullying in primary and secondary schools.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

According to him, the seminar titled “Tackling violence and bullying in primary and secondary schools” was part of the association’s corporate social responsibility and also to commemorate the World Health Day on Education, which is being celebrated globally on January 24 every year.

‘Our being here today is part of what we do, and part of the reasons for the establishment of the association; to bring knowledge and enlightenment in our environment. We are an advocacy group that reaches out to the people. We speak out against societal ills when we see one. We engage and confront the government, telling them what they should do when we feel that they are not doing the right thing. We also speak and defend the weak, the defenceless, the downtrodden, and the have-nots in society. We equally engage in charity works and public enlightenment.

‘Today, the incidences of violence and bullying among students in primary and secondary schools have become a common occurrence. We all know what happened in Dowen College, Lagos, where a 12-year-old male student was bullied up to the point of his death; that is why we decided to embark on this campaign. It is also to commemorate the World Health Day on Education. I believe that with this campaign, we can begin to have a revolution against violence and bullying in schools,’ he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Taking the students through the lecture, the guest lecturer and psychologist, Mrs Oluchi Gloria Isaiah-Ita, told the students to avoid bullying as it has negative physical and psychological impacts on the victim.

Mrs Isaiah-Ita, also a substance abuse treatment expert, mentioned direct, indirect and cyberbullying as the three major types of bullying and warned them to speak out when being bullied or when someone else is being bullied.

‘Direct bullying involves teasing, taunting, threatening, hitting or even stealing while indirect bullying involves gossiping, isolating persons deliberately, as well as standing and watching while somebody is being bullied. Cyberbullying involves the use of the internet to carry out all these actions,’ she stated.

She warned them to always speak out by reporting to their teachers or parents, as well as being assertive and asking the bully to stop where possible.

In his comment, the Principal of the school, Mr Odunayo Adedayo, thanked the members of the Seadogs for bringing the campaign to his school. He said: ‘It is part of our tradition here in Jomal to organise seminars and counselling for our students in the area that deals with bullying, but seeing a similar thing coming from an outsider, not from the school, is an added advantage. It is encouraging and I am sure the students have gained something meaningful that would help to shape their future. I thank the association immensely for this kind gesture.’

In his vote of thanks, the First Vice President of the association, Mr Obinna Chukwukere, thanked the school’s management for the opportunity to speak to the students on the dangers of bullying. He equally warned the students not to engage in bullying as bullies always end up in jail.