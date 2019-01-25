Lagos socialite and property merchant, Otunba Saheed ‘Yemi Lawal, is one young man of unusual philanthropic and generous virtues. The Chairman of Seagle Properties has not ceased to amaze many with his boundless milk of kindness and charitable ventures. He is a very charitable person who hasn’t stop at doing his best for the less-privileged and his entire community. Last Saturday, the Imole Adinni of Lagos was in this same element as the chief launcher at a One-day seminar and fund-raising ceremony to build an Islamic Centre for the Council of Imams and Ulama, Lagos State. After delivering his well-scripted speech to an appreciative audience who gave him a standing ovation, Lawal made an awesome donation towards the building of the centre. The businessman announced an initial donation of five trailer loads of bags of cement, and promised a N2 million grant every year for the maintenance of the Islamic Centre on completion as well as donation of assorted Islamic books and journals among other educational materials to supplement the well-equipped library of the centre. It is a no-brainer that Lawal’s commitment to the growth of Islam is second to none, but it also shows that he imbibes one of the teachings of his faith which makes the philanthropy to run in his veins.