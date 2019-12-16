In just two years of its conception in 2017, Seahorse Lubricants Industries Ltd has emerged one of the key players in Nigeria’s lube industry.

The vision for its establishment was conceived with the audacious mission and encompassing commitment to put life into the nation’s lubrication industry.

The company manufactures lubricating oil for internal combustion engines and mechanical/transmission systems. It has taken only two years of uncommon commitment and empirical management for the company to emerge as one of the key players in its sector.

The company’s unprecedented success is due largely to its effective implementation of quality management system in accordance with the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard, as certified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON). That is to say that Seahorse is ISO 9001:2015 certified with certificate No. 0000585. Seahorse has MANCAP certificate for all the products in its range of products as part of the National Mandatory Assessment Scheme (MANCAP) by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

This success is buoyed by the company’s highly motivated team of managers with cognate experience in the lubricants industries across the world.

The company said it enforces uncompromising quality, high global standards and performance enhancing dedication in all its product range. Over the last two years, Seahorse Industries has etched it presence in Nigeria’s lubricants industry, a confirmation of its superlative drive for impecable quality and standard.

It wa therefore not surprising that the Institute of Oil and Gas and Hydrocarbon Studies recently honoured the Chairman/CEO of Seahorse, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, as a fellow of the Institute with specialty in strategic management.

This was as the metioric success of Seahorse Lubricants Industries has attracted distinguished recognitions and awards.

In 2018, the company won the Best Manual Transmission Oil Award on the occasion of the Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies Annual Oil and Gas Forum in Lagos.

In the same year, at the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award held at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos, the company won the Customer Friendly Lubricant Award of the year.

On October31 , 2019, at the Marriott Hotel, Regent Park, London, the company received an Award for Integrity in Business from the African Advancement Forum.

On November 28, 2019, at the IgbereTV Awardsin Abuja, the company received an award as Best Auto Lubricant Manufacturer of the Year.

Seahorse Lubricants Industries is obviously on an unending cruise from one success to another. With the introduction of its newest range of products, the synthetic motor Oil- 0W20, 5W20 and 5W30, the company seems determined to pursue its fundamental vision in satisfying the transmission needs of oil consumers.