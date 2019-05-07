Omodele Adigun

A seaman, John Silus Poubo, has emerged as the winner of N10million grand prize of the Get Alert in Millions Season 3 promo of Fidelity Bank.

At the draw Tuesday in Lagos, the Port Harcourt-based naval officer, was among the 15 cash winners of the monthly, bi-monthly and final draws who got a total of N31 million , ranging from N1 million, N2 million and for the first time in the GAIM 3 draw, N10 million.

The Managing Director of the bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, represented by the Executive Director, Shared Services and Product, Mrs Chijioke Ugochukwu, said the promo was exciting experience for the bank in the last two quarters .

He added: “It is our 8th promo in the last 12 years. GAIM Season 3 has been an exciting journey. it was filled with a lot of innovations from fidelity bank and in addition to that it was filled with several initiatives including our instant weekly rewards as well as for the first time in Nigeria and also in Africa, the QR code account opening which witnessed adoption and a lot of digitization. Based on our monthly and bi-monthly draws conducted, 152 winners had emerged and we have given out N79 million before now and several consolation prizes. We have also given out airtime of N5.261 million to 3,803 customers. Upon conclusion of today’s draw, it would be a great joy for Fidelity Bank because we would have given out cash of N110 million and 108 consolation prizes of television sets, refrigerators and generators, separate from instant gifts I talked about earlier.”

Also addressing the gathering through Skype, the Deputy Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, Mohammed Balarabe, said the plan of the bank when the promo started was to produce 77 millionaires with a view to inculcate savings’ culture..

He added: “Our desire at the end of the day is that we want to get people to inculcate this culture of savings because that is what brings about economic development in our country but more importantly at the individual level, it is a way to get people to save towards the rainy day. that rainy day can come anytime.

When we started out on this mission sometimes in October last year, our promise was that we are going to make 77 millionaires of our customers with plans that we will get a lot of winners for our consolation prizes and we have kept to that promise and we have given out cash prizes worth about N110 million and about 108 has won several consolation prizes.”

In the monthly draw, winners of N1 million cash prizes were Accounts and Finance Staff welfare and Mohammed Rufai (South West), Emmanuel Agboeze, and Dada Shola ( Abuja), Benue State University Good Shepherd Chaplaincy Maintenance account ad Indigenous Timber Shed Drivers Association ( North), Oluebube Nweke and Ikobong Michael (Lagos ) and Edeh Nwodo ( South East).