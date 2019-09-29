Serving up Afrobeat on new levels, UK-based Nigerian act, Oluoye Oluwaseun aka Sean Dampte, has been representing his Naija roots since the start of his career with his ‘African meets pop’ sounds that have sent shock waves through the industry.

With more than a dozen releases this year alone, Dampte is adding yet another hit to the cascade of his chartbusters with his latest single, Energy.

Dampte has shared the stage with heavy hitters like Wizkid, Davido, Ycee as well as shared accolades with T-Pain’s Nappy Boi Records’ signee, Tay Dizm and Kenyan pop artiste, Bandanah.

With two more singles coming by the end of the year, Dampte has plans to organise a concert with his friends before putting finishing touches to his 2020 release.