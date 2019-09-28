Sean Dampte finally releases “Energy”

The social media space has been buzzing with the news of another hit single from the Nigerian-born and raised UK-based fast-rising pop artiste, Oluoye Oluwaseun, popularly known as Sean Dampte.

Serving up Afrobeat on new levels, Dampte has been repping his Nigerian roots since the start of his career with his African meets pop sounds that have sent waves through the industry. With more than a dozen releases in 2019 alone, he is adding another to the cascade of hits with his latest single, “Energy”, set to make the waves from the weekend.

According to a press release from his camp, “Energy” follows the longstanding tradition Sean Dampte has when it comes to going above and

beyond what those around him are doing.

However, his 13th single of 2019, “Energy” will help round out Sean Dampte’s stunning 2019 with the help of his last single of the year, “Life, Money, Happiness.”

With this release, fans and critics alike continue to rush towards Sean’s glowing light. Making the newsstands is how he has displayed his talent in the art of rhythm and rhymes.

Over his brewing career, Sean Dampte has shared the stage with heavy hitters, including Wizkid, Davido, YCee, as well as shared accolades with T- Pain’s Nappy Boi Record Marquee Signee Tay Dizm and Kenyan pop artiste, Bandanah.

With two more singles coming by the end of the year, Sean Dampte has plans to put on a large concert event with his friends before he puts the finishing touches on his upcoming 2020 release.

Sean Dampte has solidified his name in the Nigerian and Afro-fusion music scene, and now, he plans to take on the rest of the world with his new single, “Energy”.