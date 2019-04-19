Sean Tizzle, remember him? The music act whose hit track, Sho Lee became a sort of anthem a couple of years ago. If you’ve been wondering where he has been all this while, you need not worry anymore, as feelers indicate that he is about to return to the scene with a bang!

A source close to the act disclosed: “Sean Tizzle has been in the studio working and recording stuff including some collabos. 2019 is his year and he will be back pretty soon.”

Meanwhile, a show slated for the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos is being packaged for Tizzle’s grand return on April 20.