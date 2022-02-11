From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ilaje people residing in Twon Brass in Brass Local Government Area are leaving the community in droves after the sea-pirates attack on Monday.

This is even as the death toll has reached five with several others still missing, days after local divers had combed the sea for bodies of the fishermen.

Sources in the community said many of the fishermen, who are mostly Ilaje speaking, said they were leaving the community since the government could not protect them.

The attack has also led to fishermen to boycott the Sea to fish over fears that the sea-pirates would attack again.

In his reaction, lawmaker representing Brass constituency I in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Daniel Charles, in a statement, said that the incident would not be swept under the carpet, assuring that perpetrators will face the law.

Daniel, who commended the Ilaje community in Brass for their peaceful disposition, despite the unwarranted attack and killing of their kinsmen, called on the state government and relevant security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.