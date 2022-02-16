As part of activities marking the 2022 Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Customers Service Week, the Comptroller Lagos Seaports/Marine Command (CIS), AS Garo, has called on personnel to embrace professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Garo, who reminded officers and men of their statutory role as “gatekeepers”, also warned against conducts that are capable of undermining the image and security of the country.

The Comptroller gave the warning in a statement by Augustus Maisor, Public Relations Officer, Lagos Seaports/Marine Command NIS, while addressing personnel from various units at the Command’s Headquarters, Apapa.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

While reiterating the acting Comptroller General’s stance on anti-corruption, CIS Garo charged personnel to be professional and transparent in the discharge of their duties.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We are here at the port because we have a responsibility to serve others and to ensure that our country is secure. For us to successfully execute our statutory mandate, we need the understanding of other stakeholders in the port environment. You owe it a duty, therefore, to make them understand your role,” he said.

The Comptroller further hinted that the Command was working hand-in-hand with the Port Standing Task Team to ensure successful implementation of the Nigerian Port Process Manual. While reminding officers and men about NIS’ membership of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), he said erring personnel would be sanctioned accordingly.

“We cannot afford to occupy a back seat in the operationalization of the Presidential directive on Ease of doing business; knowing fully well that the Service is a member of PEBEC,” he added.