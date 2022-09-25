By Christy Anyanwu

Fast growing, indigenous cosmetics brand, Zikel Cosmetics, has initiated the 2022 Face of Zikel search.

In line with this, auditions holding in different states across the country. The Abuja, Federal Capital Territory session was held yesterday while the Lagos audition will hold on December 1 at the Zikel Cosmetics Plaza, Lekki Phase 1. With the Port Harcourt auditions concluded, aspiring models from other parts of the country still stand a chance to be auditioned as online auditions will take place on October 8 and 9.

Chief Executive of Zikel Cosmetics, Ezike Kelvin Chinedu, who spoke with Fashion and Style journalists said: “We are looking to empower the girl-child who is confident in herself, conscious of her talent and wants to rule the world with her dreams.”

Registration, he said, is open to ladies within the age bracket 16 to 35, irrespective of size, height and complexion.

Contestants selected after the auditions will then slug it out for the coveted crown of the Face of Zikel 2022, at the grand finale event billed to hold on December 3rd, 2022, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island Lagos.

The new queen will go home with over N30 million worth of prices including a brand new car, a luxury trip to Dubai, one year supply and paid ambassadorial deal and many more.