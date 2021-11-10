From Wilson Okereke, Afikpo

The South East chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), says it is desirous of freedom for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to deescalate tension in the zone.

It also urged those agitating for secession to do so within the ambits of the law by observing due process in the course of pursing their agenda.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Governors of South East states, National Assembly caucus from the zone led by former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu; the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other groups have called for political solution to the issue including the release of Kanu, who has been detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) for more than three months.

Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. Dave Umahi, last week indicated that the group would soon take up the issue and other related matters of insecurity in the zone with the President.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

Speaking at a thanksgiving service organised by CAN at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onuebonyi, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, in commemoration of the successful election of its new executive for the zone, the Chairman, Very Rev.Fr. (Dr.) Abraham Nwali, revealed that the group was working hand-in-glove with the governors.

He said the body had earlier sent delegates to President Muhammadu Buhari through the governors from the zone in respect of Kanu’s incarceration, which according to him had yielded positive result to the extent that the IPOB leader was eventually brought to court on October 21, 2021. He noted that this invariably doused the tension in the region.

Though not averse to political solution, but the priest urged: “The rule of law should be allowed to prevail whenever a matter is in the court whether nationally or internationally as the law is prone to turn against anyone that tends to stampede it.

“If we as a people trample on the law, it will be against us, in the sense that our freedom can only be granted by the law based on the fact that the court is the hope of the common man.

“Now, if the court says that Nnamdi is to be brought for trial, we can’t object it because by so doing, we have challenged the law and if by tomorrow, we ask the court to grant our request, it will not listen to us because we have disobeyed the law.

“The law of gravity is natural, rainfall is natural, victory over election is a human law, if God raises one up, it is a divine law, in a nutshell, everyone is subject to the law. We need to follow the due process of the law.

“CAN has been canvassing for the rule of law, we can’t live without the law because it is divine, positive, human and natural even everything about us is law.”

Fr. Nwali urged South East politicians to bury their individual interests and talk as Igbo people, just as he called on the stakeholders, captains of industry and religious leaders to learn how to speak with one voice to enable them listen to the yearnings of the youths.

He said the essence of the programme was to thank God after the successful election and inauguration of the South East Zone of CAN: “Wherever one experiences either challenge or victory in life, there is always a cause to appreciate God, it is on this note that the people involved deemed it necessary to thank God over the successful exercises.

“Now that the zone is experiencing a lot of challenges, it is the time for counsel, prayer, dialogue, it is also the time to bring our leaders together where the agitations of our youths will be looked into.”

Umahi represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, described Fr. Nwali as a rare gift to humanity and best material for the position of CAN chairmanship in the zone.

He commended the members over their decision to thank God for experiencing both smooth election and swearing in ceremony based on the fact that once one thanks God over his success, more will be done for him:

“We feel happy that Father Nwali is at the helm of affairs at this tumultuous moment as the South East CAN Chairman. We thank you over your support to the government through your pieces of advice and everything that you do including touring places to ensure that there is peace in Ebonyi State. The present administration appreciates you and we the officials are poised to give you all the necessary support needed.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .