Seasiders male handball team of Lagos defeated defending champions Kano Pillars 30-24 on Tuesday at the ongoing 2020 Prudent Energy Handball Premier League.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both teams stood toe to toe to finish the first half 16-16 in the match at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

In the second half, the Seasiders pulled away from their foes when they raised the level of their game.

Commenting on the match, the Technical Director of Lagos State Handball Association, Ipoola Adegbulu, said he was happy that his team won the match.

“It was a though game for both teams, but I’m happy that our players did well in the match.

“This is our eighth game. We have won six and lost two. Now we will work hard to win our next game against the COAS Shooters.

“Presently, we are third in the table. We will continue to work hard to top the table,” he said.

Speaking also, the coach of Kano Pillars, Solomon Yola, said his players performed well and it was unfortunate that they lost the game.

“We have been doing well in our games. We have played nine matches now and we have two matches remaining.

“We won seven and lost two matches. So, we will go back to the drawing board to strategise towards winning the next match against D:Defender.

“But we need to stay focused and win our remaining matches,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a game played in the male category of the league, COAS Shooters beat

Kada Stars of Kaduna 31-30.



NAN reports that Safety Shooters are now leading the table with 24 points, while Kano Pillars are second with 22 points and the Seasiders are third with 20 points .

On Wednesday, competition will continue in the league with the Plateau Vipers facing D:Defender, while Confluence Stars will take on Safety Shooters.

Delta Force will also take on Niger United, while Rima Strikers will face COAS Shooters on Wednesday morning.