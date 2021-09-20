By Chinwendu Obienyi

The Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) under the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) has announced that it is partnering with Nigeria’s foremost Business Reality Television Show, the Next Titan, to launch the 8th edition in its bid to transform lives with entrepreneurship skills which can be beneficial to the socio-economic development of the nation.

The show which is Nigeria’s foremost Business Reality Television is a 10-week competition show that ignites the entrepreneurial spirit of budding Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and scales them to greatness with a market and with Nigeria’s population, is tagged “The Uncaged” with Heritage Bank being the headline sponsor; NYIF official partner; MSport and SIFAX group as its gold associate sponsors.

Speaking to newsmen during its press conference for the commencement of the season 8 of the business reality show in Lagos, its Executive Producer and Managing Director, BravoPoints International Limited, Mide Akinlaja, said that apart from the success stories of the previous winners of the show, which has been phenomenal, the Next Titan, being on national television, has positively impacted on the generality of other young people which resulted in a paradigm shift in their minds to moving from job-seekers to job-creators.

