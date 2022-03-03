“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” So says the Holy Bible in Ecclesiastes 3:1. There are times and seasons for all things under heaven.

These times are chaotic and perilous. We exhibit the finest of the absurd. And this comes in large numbers. How we perform the feat amazes and amuses us all.

Even more astonishing, we display it with the speed of light. We are at our best in oddities and queerness. Those are the areas we are quick to showcase finesse. We never come short of abnormalities. We have them in reckless abundance. They are all over us.

Here! Our leaders are at war with us. And they live in self-denial. They would arrogantly pronounce what is not, as if it is. That is why they are at loggerheads with us. They breathe heavily on us with the breath of pomposity.

They pretend with haughtiness. Quite irritating. They brag; blaming us for not being on the same ugly template with them. We neither believe nor trust them. It’s our choice. We disagree with their postulations.

They are inimical to our existence. And they do not align with the stark reality. These actualities confront us daily. Sad! They would not want to hear any of this. They are pained we stand up to them. We must be subdued and subjugated. Yes. Conquered and dominated is it.

We must not look them in their vile and disgusting face. That would be too daring. They cannot comprehend our “strange” audacity. Where did we get it? They are still at a great loss, wondering.

Evidently frustrated, they went back to their decaying drawing board. What they discovered thrilled them. Hurriedly, they fraudulently coined dubious lexicons: Hate speech, fake news, haters et al. They pin all the adjectives on us.

But they didn’t stick. They couldn’t have. None of those labels belongs to us. They are theirs, not ours. We have a legion of evidence and proofs.

This species of characters is in love with contradictions. They are perfectly at home with anomalies. Stranger than fiction! Instances of these aberrations litter our space.

You cannot but marvel at the damning and implicating samplers: President Muhammadu Buhari exhibited one rare quality on Tuesday. He made “good” his word and “walked” the talk.

Wonder how? It was a perfect showcase of contradictions and absurdities. He had earlier stunned an already bewildered nation last week Friday.

He feigned strong reservation for a particular portion of the newly signed Electoral Act. He kept mute. He thought he could jolt us. He intended to play a fast one on us.

After signing it into law, he chose to open up. He let off his pent-up anger. He literally unleashed his irritation on us for the wrong reason.

The vexed Section 84 (12) insists: “No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the convention or congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.”

Buhari roared to high heavens! He protested vehemently. He thought differently. His mindset: “Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at conventions or congresses of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the national election.”

He desired that this “offending” provision be expunged as quickly as possible. He waited with bated breath. He was on the lookout for the right moment to strike. He was patient for the iron to be hot.

Luckily, he didn’t need to wait for too long. Tuesday it was. On that day, he dropped his protest letter at the National Assembly (NASS). Satisfied and fulfilled. He jetted out for his usual round of medical tourism, in London, United Kingdom.

His grudges: “The practical application of Section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under Sections 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“It is imperative to note that the only constitutional expectation placed on serving political office holders that qualify, by extension, as public officers within the context of the constitution is resignation, withdrawal or retirement at least 30 days before the date of the election.”

Buhari elected to raise these belated issues barely a week after he signed the bill into law. What a clear display of ineptitude and gross incompetence. Wonders will never end, not even in Nigeria!

They simply do not want things to go the normal way. Oddity is another of their name. For them, these elections should not hold. They are afraid of their repulsive shadows. It haunts and hurts them.

We are sinking deeper into irrationality. And we pretend we are helpless. We took a further step into insanity on Monday. We again showcased the horrible stuff we are made of.

See how we illogically fell for another sordid absurdity. We jumped blindly into yet a contradiction. It was an international show of shame.

We recklessly rolled out the drums. We were excited to host an international energy summit. At the same time, we are drowning in fuel scarcity. We are neck-deep in energy crisis. What a country!

It’s laughable. And that was what exactly played out. An exposure of a nation at the crossroads, overwhelmed by confusion. We instantly became a laughing stock.

The venue of the summit shifted to filling stations all over the country. There, we yelled and shouted at one another. We held the summit in long queues, panting and panicking.

A curious foreign delegate captured it aptly. He could not hold back. He wouldn’t hide his misgiving the very day he arrived for the summit. His observation was devastating.

He told Daily Sun: “This is terrible. We’ve read about this crisis for over a month and one is worried that the challenge is not over yet. There is a need for permanent solution to Nigeria’s energy crisis because it is affecting the local economies. A solution is needed and quickly too.”

We continue our idiocy with impunity. That way, Godwin Emefiele sneaked into our political space. He professes to hold sway as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He is holding us by the jugular. He has turned us to his veritable pawns. He has practically abandoned his CBN work. It is no more exciting to him. He is striving faster than necessary to reach the next level, the higher ground.

Emefiele is on the move. He badly seeks the job of his employer. He wants to be President. And the timeline is 2023. He’s impatient Buhari is still occupying his much-desired seat.

Well, that must stop forthwith in 2023. And he’s not kidding. He stoutly means it. But he is pursuing it ruthlessly on all fronts. He is full of contradictions, fictions, pretentions and outright deceit.

He is tactless and careless. In one breath, some make-believe groups would beckon to him to run. In another breath, another equally charade of a group would deny he has an interest.

But the big cat has been let out of the small bag. That bag could no longer contain and curtail the wild cat. Exposed: It is the same set of people who are nonchalant. They sponsor the pro- and anti-Emefiele campaigns all at the same time.

It is a pathetic case of farcicality. It’s in a class of its own, special and stupid. What are these rascals taking us for? And all these are being financed with public funds.

Definitely, Emefiele has questions to answer. What is happening around him? Is he in the know about these shenanigans? Whose interest are these bootlickers, do-gooders serving?

We must know now. Emefiele, the ball is in your court. And your time starts now…