Joe Apu

The past two weeks have been exciting for sports fans the world over.

Reason for this is not farfetched as many who we’re rather referred to as done for turned things around to the shock and excitement of the sporting world.

It started with Tiger Woods who last week recorded one of the greatest of all come backs in the game of golf.

The world stood in admiration and ovation of the 43-year-old professional golfer for his illustrious achievement.

Tiger Woods is the man who made many of us fall in love with the game of golf, and it had seemed many lost interest in the game when his performance nosedived.

At a point in his life, it was as if all hell had been let loose on him. From the infamous sex scandal to the dissolution of his marriage. The storm rocking his life would not go away as he lost all his money, his children were torn away from him, lost all of his endorsements and sponsorships, took to drinking, got arrested and eventually had to go for rehab.

On his way back to the summit, he tried, but it was as though his efforts were not even noticed, those who cared to notice told him to stop disgracing himself any more than he had already done. They called him a “Has been” and told him to quit.

But he didn’t. He refused to let his setbacks be the end of him. His set back was loud, but his comeback was louder.

Just a day before Liverpool’s amazing comeback against the Catalan giants, Tiger Woods was invited by the President of the United States of America to the White House to be decorated with a National honour for his achievements.

I am tempted to say that even Liverpool had to be inspired by the story of this great sport man.

A week before their earth quaking come back they had suffered a major setback at the hands of the Barcelona team in Spain. They lost the first leg of a two legged UEFA Champions league semi final clash by three unreplied goals – An unfair result for all the efforts they put up on the night.

To make matters worse for them, three of their key players who would offer sufficient threat to their opponents in the return fixture suffered injuries that would keep them out of the tie against a well rested Barcelona team that needed just one goal to be in the finals.

Sports pundits wrote them off, sports betters would stake large sums against them, the Barcelona fans were all too confident of a victory at Anfield regardless of whatever happened, the odds were certainly against them and things were looking really bad for them.

Here is what one of the Liverpool players said after the match, “… We all believed we could win, we believed we could win by 4-0… The people outside thought it was impossible, but we believed”

As the winning goal was scored, the commentator remarked, “Madness! I can literally feel my seat shaking from the noise. I pray my ear drums don’t burst…” They believed! Their set back was loud, but their comeback was deafening.

In what also looked a concluded matter, Lucas Moura scored a dramatic last-minute winner to send Tottenham Hotspur into the Champions League final for the first time in its history after an astonishing comeback against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Trailing 2-0 at the interval and 3-0 overall, Moura scored three times in the second half, including a last-gasp winner, to set up an all-English final against Liverpool in Madrid next month.