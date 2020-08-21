“If the governor wants us to listen to him, he too should listen to us because he is an elected leader of the people. We will not keep quiet until peace is returned to Southern Kaduna. If there is no peace, we will match to Abuja to tell the President that there is no peace in Kaduna.

“Government has not put these bandits on the run. Our government must put the bandits on the run because if they do that, there will be peace in Kaduna. Enough is enough. As Christians, we have turned enough cheeks for our enemies, and now there is no cheek to turn again. “Government should stop speaking for the people that are killing us. There is no way you speak for the person you don’t know. We are not afraid to speak truth to power. They are our elected leaders, they must listen to us.” He appealed to Christian leaders not to fall victims of the divide and rule in Christendom. He alleged government almost succeeded in doing that through the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to some pastors with intent to cause division among Christians. CAN Secretary, Reverend Sunday Ibrahim, expressed optimism that God would take revenge on behalf of the people of Southern Kaduna sooner than later: “This nonsense must stop, God is about to do something in Southern Kaduna.” Speaking shortly after the event, state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Hassan Hyet, called on security agencies to sit up and ensure the security and safety of lives and properties in the area and in the state in general.