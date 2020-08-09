It is not looking good for Stephen Odey at Belgian club, KRC Genk, after he was omitted from tomorrow’s season opener, while Super Eagles call-up Cyriel Dessers is expected to make his league debut.

A third Nigerian, Paul Onuachu, has also been named on the matchday squad.

Dessers joined his hometown club for four million Euros after he top-scored in the Dutch league last season.

The 25-year-old striker has scored thrice in pre-season training and a lot is expected of him when Genk begin their new season campaign today at Zulte Waregem.

Dessers will likely to be picked ahead of Super Eagles striker Onuachu, who has bounced back after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Onuachu has been named on the 20-man squad, but not so for Odey, who has yet to hit the ground running since his transfer from FC Zurich last summer.