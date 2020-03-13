Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill for an Act to establish the South East Development Commission. The bill sponsored by Stella Oduah was first introduced in November, 2019.

The bill was passed by the 8th senate, after it was initially rejected by the House of Representatives. Legislative work, however, could not be concluded before the expiration of that Assembly.

According to a document obtained by Daily Sun, if the bill scales through and is signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the five states of the South East-Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra and Imo, would forfeit 15 per cent from the Federation Account which would be used instead in funding the Commission.

Whereas, states from the North East contribute 10 per cent from their monthly allocation from Federation Account in funding the North East Development Commission.

In her lead debate, Oduah said the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) would serve as the catalyst for the unlocking and development of the commercial potential of the zone.

She said through the commission, the infrastructural deficit in the zone would be addressed, just as employment opportunities would be created for youths. She also said the enactment of this bill would help to rebuild the South East and provide opportunity for the people to display their talent and contribute immensely to the development of the country.

“It shall formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the South East; conceive, plan and implement, in accordance with the set rules and regulations, projects and programmes for the sustainable development of the South East in the field of roads, education health facilities, employment, industrialisation, agriculture, housing and urban development, water,” Oduah said of the benefits of the commission.

“It will also tackle ecological and environmental problems that arise from the soil erosion problems and other related environmental challenges in the Southeast and advice Federal Government and member states on the prevention and control of the erosion and environmental challenges. It shall identify factors inhibiting the development of the Southeast and assist the member states in the formulation and implementation of policies to ensure sound and efficient management o the resources of the South East.

“The Commission will estimate the cost of implementing for the development master plan and schemes, while implementing. The Commission is for the development of the South-East geo-political. Its duty is to rehabilitate and construct roads to ameliorate the devastating effects of erosion and other environmental or developmental challenges in the region made up of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states. It will identify and promote programmes that will enhance the development of boundless entrepreneurial capacities, technical skills, technological innovativeness and managerial competences for our economic advancement.”