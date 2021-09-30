From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

South East governors, yesterday, condemned the killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili by gunmen in Anambra State as wicked and barbaric.

Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, in a statement by his media aide, Francis Nwaze, appealed to security agencies to ensure they arrest the perpetrators.

Umahi said: “We have received the shocking story of the gruesome murder of one of our brightest and the husband to our late former director-general of NAFDAC, late Professor Dora Akunyili by unknown gunmen. On behalf of the governors of the South East, we condemn the act. It is not only barbaric but it is also unbecoming how much human lives no longer matter in our society. We give security agencies a marching order to go all to uncover and arrest all the perpetrators of this inhuman act and make them face justice.

“He also charged the people of the Zone to collaborate with the relevant security apparatus including the Ebubeagu regional Security outfit to stamp out insecurity in the South East Zone.

“He prayed God to grant the departed rest in his bosom.”

The governor while expressing concern over how Ndigbo is now losing most of its finest to hoodlums in the zone commiserated with the people of Agulu, the Anambra State Government, and Ndigbo on the unfortunate event of the murder of the elder statesman.

“He appealed to security agencies to rise to the occasion and arrest all perpetrators of the dastardly act to enable them to face justice.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.