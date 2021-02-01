Chairman of South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, yesterday, announced that the governors and leaders of the zone had banned open grazing of cattle in all parts of the zone.

He made the announcement during an APC stakeholders meeting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki.

“Governors of South East have been calling on our leaders to speak out on the security of the zone and unity of Nigeria. I read on paper where someone said he was giving governors of South East seven-days to ban open grazing, the governors of South East had banned open grazing and movement of cows by foot into South East, in each of states of the South East, we are managing ourselves well, what we discussed with the herdsmen is the system in place for a long time. In our forests today, we have the kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, all sorts of criminals, anybody staying in the forest is taking a risk, when we say that people should move out of the forests, it is for their safety and security, so I support that kidnappers, herdsmen, cultists, and bandits should be flushed out of our forests,” he said.