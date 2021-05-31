From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
Governors of the South East zone have jointly condenmed the murder of former Presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, by yet to be identified gunmen at Owerrri Imo state.
Gulak, former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan was gunned down by gunmen in Owerri Sunday morning.
Chairman of the South East Governors forum and Governor of Ebonyi State,Chief David Umahi, in a statement in Abakaliki described the incident as national catastrophe.
He called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and ensure they to face the full weight of the law.
Governor Umahi, commisersted with the family of late Gulak, the Adamawa State Government and Nigerians in general on the traumatic incident and prayed to God to grant the departed the deserved rest in his bosom.
The statement which was signed by his Special Assistant (SA) on Media, Francis Nwaze said “it is with rude shock that we received the news of the unfortunate death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in the hands of the senseless unknown gunmen. We, on-behalf of the people of South East Condemn the act highly and we charge Security Agencies to immediately deploy their officers and men to arrest the perpetrators and make them to face justice, we, however, pray to God to grant the deceased rest in eternity”
ICHEOKU says quit apologizing for the killing, he was just a victim of circumstance who was at the wrong place at the wrong time. He was not specifically targeted for who he is as the killers did not have his itinerary nor knew he was Mr Gulak. He was just another victim of the insecurity in Nigeria just like the former judge who was murdered in Enugu and the businessman who was killed in Oyo as well as the farmers being killed in Beunu on a daily basis. So, why is Gulak’s death any special? Because he is a politician and politicians are supposed to be immune from the insecurity ravaging the country, right? May his soul now rest.