From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Governors of the South East zone have jointly condenmed the murder of former Presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, by yet to be identified gunmen at Owerrri Imo state.

Gulak, former political adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan was gunned down by gunmen in Owerri Sunday morning.

Chairman of the South East Governors forum and Governor of Ebonyi State,Chief David Umahi, in a statement in Abakaliki described the incident as national catastrophe.

He called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act and ensure they to face the full weight of the law.

Governor Umahi, commisersted with the family of late Gulak, the Adamawa State Government and Nigerians in general on the traumatic incident and prayed to God to grant the departed the deserved rest in his bosom.

The statement which was signed by his Special Assistant (SA) on Media, Francis Nwaze said “it is with rude shock that we received the news of the unfortunate death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in the hands of the senseless unknown gunmen. We, on-behalf of the people of South East Condemn the act highly and we charge Security Agencies to immediately deploy their officers and men to arrest the perpetrators and make them to face justice, we, however, pray to God to grant the deceased rest in eternity”