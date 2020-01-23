Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chief Pete Edochie, has asked South East Governors to fashion out modalities to rescue the culture and tradition of Igbo through motion pictures.

Edochie, who bemoaned the neglect of Igbo culture and language, especially the youths, said the governors were yet to show enough commitment towards ensuring that Igbo culture is sustained.

He stressed that the preservation and promotion of Igbo culture was sacrosanct.

Edochie stated this during the auditioning of upcoming triple series which include Lion of Africa; Going to America, King Omenka and Haunted, at Ofuobi African Centre, Enugu.

“If the South East Governors can make some budgetary allocations for films that are showcasing our culture, it will be wonderful. We want to be showcasing our culture in every channel to let our youths understand the importance and why they must follow suit.”

He disclosed that the movies, which would be produced on the stable of Blessed Oliver Global (BOG) Entertainment were targeted to promote Igbo culture and tradition and showcase same to the world.

Edochie described the exercise as transparen, and commended the CEO of BOG Entertainment, Benjamin Okoro for developing huge passion and drive for the preservation of Igbo culture and tradition.

“I agree with BOG entertainment to participate in the movie and showcase our culture to the world, because the youths are endangering our culture. It won’t be long from now the Igbo language will be forgotten, followed by the tradition. But I vowed not to allow Igbo language, culture and tradition die off as long as I’m alive.

“There are so many things happening in our land which are not part of our tradition. A man kneeling down to propose to a woman. It’s an abomination. They are emulating foreigners that worship woman like idol. The younger generation are not ready to learn, they want to take over, we don’t take over without learning. When you are born you learn to sit, then you crawl, then you toddle, then you walk, then you run, different stages in life”, Edochie lamented.