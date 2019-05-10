Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that South East Governors Forum, Ohaneze Ndigbo and Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) are saboteurs working against the collective interest of Ndigbo for their personal benefits.

The group alleged that the groups were always serving their Fulani masters than being in good relationship with their own people for their selfish interests.

The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement said that no matter the amount of propaganda and misinformation against the yearly May 30 sit-at-home it would hold as it had come to stay as a day to honour the fallen heroes and those who died in the struggle for Biafra restoration.

Powerful said: “It is unfortunate that this same collection of … Igbo groups like Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) and South East Governors Forum would prefer to be always serving their Fulani masters than to be in good relationship with their own people. For the information of these Abuja slaves, May 30 is not an Igbo affair alone, it is a Biafra-wide commemoration of our heroes, and they include Philip Effiong the last Biafran head of state who is not an Igbo man.

“These compromised and useless Igbo groups should for once realise the truth that IPOB is the people and the people are IPOB. No amount of patronising press statement or attention-seeking headline in the newspapers will stop total lock down on May 30.

“These traitors should hide their pride and appreciate what the global family of the IPOB ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has done for Igbo people in particular and Biafrans in general towards organising and establishing an annual event like this, to honour and remember our past heroes and heroines who paid the ultimate price for this generation to be alive today.

“IPOB family and its leadership worldwide have courageously set aside May 30 of every year as a peaceful and special day for Biafrans both at home and abroad, to reflect on the massacre, killing, diseases, starvation and hunger Nigerian government and its allies inflicted on our fathers, mothers, sisters and children from 1966 till date.

“Biafra remembrance day celebration and commemoration of Biafran heroes and heroines who sacrificed their youthful lives in defence of their fatherland must hold regardless of who you are.

“These shameless Igbo political slaves and political jobbers choose to identify with the oppressors by attempting to compromise this memorable annual day of Biafra history. We wonder why Ala-Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) and Ohaneze Ndigbo would fall into this by openly identifying with the agenda of the caliphate which is to diminish the historical significance of May 30.

“It is on record that Ohaneze Ndigbo, Ala Igbo Development Foundation (ADF) and other Igbo social-cultural organisations normally have their Igbo Day jamboree every September 29 and not on May 30 as being mischievously touted by some elements within AlaIgbo Development Foundation. It is the height of stupidity, ignorance and mischief-making to seek to shift Igbo Day to May 30 when Biafra encompasses other non-Igbo nationalities,” Powerful stated.