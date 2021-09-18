From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The South East governors, with the exception of Enugu State governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, have been taken to the cleaners by the people of the geopolitical zone following their loud absence during the Southern Nigerian Governors’ Forum meeting in Enugu on Thursday.

Groups and individuals berated the governors, whose actions they said amounted to insensitivity and selfishness.

At the said meeting, where issues of anti-open grazing law, 2023 presidency, fiscal federalism, among others were discussed, four governors and two deputy governors came from South-South, four governors and two deputies came from South West and no governor, except Ugwuanyi, who was the chief host, came from the South East.

Abia, Ebonyi and Imo managed to send their deputy governors, while Anambra had no representation at all.

Reacting to the development yesterday, the Concerned Igbo Stakeholders Forum (CISF), expressed sore displeasure over what it called “nonchalance and lackluster attitude displayed by the South East governors with their absence at the meeting.

In a statement signed by CISF Leader, Chukwuma Okenwa, the group said: “It is worrisome that with the exception of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who played host, his brother governors of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Imo states were conspicuously absent, while other southern governors braved the odds to attend.

“It is also painful to observe that their absence clearly suggests that these leaders do not have the interest of the masses at heart so much so as the matter under consideration borders on anti open grazing laws, which directly affects the security of the region.

“Again, it is rather an affront to common sense for a region angling for presidency come 2023 to be absent in a forum where issue of presidency is at the front burner. This is totally unacceptable. We urge the South East governors to rise up and do the needful.”

Spokesman of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Abia Onyike, in his reaction said, “the absence of the South East governors in the Southern Governors meeting in Enugu is a disgrace to Ndigbo.

“The Igbo governors now want to act in accordance with the will of their caliphate masters and against Igbo interest. They are ashamed to identify with Igbo causes hence their decision to stay out of the meeting.”

