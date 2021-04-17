By Vincent Kalu

The President of Indigenous Igbo Youth Congress (IIYC), Chief Mayor Echefu has called upon the South East governors to work with the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to secure the zone from marauding Fulani herders.

Commenting on the proposed Southeast regional outfit, Ebube Agu by the governors, Chief Echefu said there is nothing much to expect from the outfit because the governors, “by their body languages don’t mean it and that is the more reason you see various Igbo groups and stakeholders being skeptical over it.

“When Southwest set up its own security outfit, Amotekun, the Federal Government was jittery and tried to stop it, but it couldn’t succeed. Since the Southeast governors announced the coming up of Ebube Agu, the federal government is looking the other way because the cabal knows that these governors were playing to the gallery. If they want any meaningful security outfit for the region, they should think of working with Eastern Security Network (ESN), which is the mind of every Igbo. This Ebube Agu was horridly packaged to douse tension over the massacre of Ebonyi people by herdsmen.

“We should remember that last year, the Ohanaeze and the governors agreed on setting up the outfit, but the governors backed out after the presidency instructed the immediate past Inspector General of Police to visit and discourage them from that venture. So, who are they deceiving?”