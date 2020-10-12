Five Governors of the South-East, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other stakeholders in the gas sector will converge on Owerri on October 14 for the Gas Utilisation Forum (GUF) powered by the Gas Aggregation Company of Nigeria Limited (GACN) – the National Strategic Gas Aggregator.

The event, according to GACN, serves as a fulcrum to boost economic growth of the South-East and ultimately Nigeria by facilitating optimal use of natural gas to drive industrialization.

The Chairman of GACN, Mr Mansur Sambo, (who also doubles as the Managing Director of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), noted that the forum would enable critical Gas to Power stakeholders proffer practical end-to-end energy solutions to industries in the South East and unlock additional investments for gas development, gas pipelines and others, which is consistent the economic development agenda of the Federal Government and host states.

While the Forum will be hosted by the Governor of Imo State, Mr Hope Uzodinma, four other Governors of Anambra, Mr Willie Obiano; his Ebonyi counterpart, Mr David Umahi; Enugu Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and that of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu are co-hosts.