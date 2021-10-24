By Chukwudi Nweje

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said that Igbo cosmology with respect to spilling human blood and the consequences suggests that no true Igbo will intentionally spill human blood.

It said: “Igbo cosmology with respect to spilling human blood is known. That informs the preponderance of opinion that fifth columnists are at work in Igbo land, especially coming so close to the high profile killings in other states of the South East. On the other hand, I doubt if a true Igbo can purposely kill a traditional ruler.”

In a statement, yesterday, signed by the Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the group also condemned the recent killing of two traditional rulers at Njaba council of Imo State, and described the act as sacrilegious and alien to Igbo culture and tradition.

It also called on governors of the five Southeast states to fast track the inauguration of the central command for the zone’s regional security outfit, Ebubeagu.

He said the enactment of the enabling law for Ebubeagu would legitimise the traditional institution and town unions as the fourth tier of government, to check the spate of violent crimes in the region.

He further said: “Ohanaeze uses this opportunity to once again call on the southeast governors to hasten their efforts in the inauguration of the central command of the Ebubeagu Security Outfit. With Ebubeagu, the role of the traditional institution and town unions as the fourth tier of government will be more manifest.

