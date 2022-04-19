By Christian Agadibe

Nigeria’s first female airline pilot and former administrator of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, Kaduna State, Captain Chinyere Kalu, has called on businessmen and other stakeholders to invest in the aviation sector in the South East region.

She gave the charge recently at the first South East Regional Summit/Award on Aviation in Enugu State, where she received an award from the Eastwing Aviation Training Centre, Enugu, while also urging Igbo men and women to invest in the region to boost its economy.

Kalu said instead of depending on the Federal Government and letting lucrative opportunities go to waste, prominent investors in the South East should, “initiate services and create a situation where aviation students can take a loan and repay over a period of time and also think of ways they can make flying cheaper and more affordable. There are many Igbo businessmen who can afford this.”

In an interview with Daily Sun, Kalu, who was recognised for her trailblazing role as the first Nigerian female pilot and her tenure as rector of NCAT, commended Chief Allen Onyema, chairman of Air Peace, and others, for contributing positively to the aviation sector in the South East, but noted that there was much room for improvement.

“Those that are rich and well-to-do, like Obi Cubana and others, can sponsor students. Instead of throwing money here and there, they can use it to sponsor people in the aviation industry. So, if we are committed to it, we can grow the industry and have our own people work there and derive economic benefit from it, which is of utmost importance,” she said.

The former pilot explained that there is untapped potential in aviation in Nigeria generally, but particularly in the South East region. With insecurity making other means of transportation unsafe, she stressed that air transport is §Smore reliable.

“There isn’t much of other means of transportation. Railways are not that functional in this part of the country, unlike in the South West and the northern parts, which are way better. We can capitalise on this and grow the aviation industry and then link up with the international community out there, not minding what is going on in Nigeria.

