From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Political leaders and intellectual groups in the South East will today meet at Gregory University, Uturu (GUU), Abia State, to decide the priority of Igbo demands between presidency and restructuring of the Nigerian polity.

The issue, which will be trashed at the sixth edition of the World Igbo Summit scheduled to kick-off tomorrow, will last for three days.

Chairman of the organising committee, Dr Romanus Umeh, told journalists at a press conference in GUU that the present state of Ndigbo in the contemporary Nigeria was worrisome, hence, the need to harmonise and prioritise their demands.

Umeh said that it was in consideration of the parlous state of affairs that the theme of the summit was chosen as ‘Enduring future for Ndigbo: Expectations and Challenges’, with a view to x-raying historical and contemporary issues affecting Ndigbo.

He pointed out that Ndigbo were concerned about the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, #EndSARS movement and their resetting agenda on the socio-economic and political landscape of Nigeria, adding that the summit would x-ray the issues and chart the way forward.

Umeh described the demand for an Igbo person to occupy Aso Rock as “legitimate quest of Ndigbo” within the central issue of justice, irrespective of the angle it is viewed.

On restructuring, Umeh said that Ndigbo believe that devolution of power is in the best interest of Nigeria in general, as it would engender growth and development across the nation.

He regretted that opponents of restructuring have deliberately misinterpreted it with the aim”to shoot it down and delete it completely from the consciousness of the people”.

The summit, according to the university don, would also feature a special convocation of Gregory University during which the outgoing President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, would be conferred with an honorary Doctorate Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.