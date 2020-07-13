Former Senate President and member of APC National caretaker committee, Dr Ken Nnamani, declared at the weekend that the leadership of the APC in the south east was proud of, and happy with, the achievements of governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state in office

He made the declaration in owerri after a meeting of top leaders of APC with governor Uzodimma at government house owerri. All the five ministers from the south east attended the meeting. They are Dr Chris Ngige, minister of labour. Dr Ogbonaya Onu, minister of science and technology, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education, Chief Geoffrey Onyema, minister of foreign affairs and Uche Oga, minister of state for mines and steel development.

Addressing newsmen in owerri after the meeting, Nnamani said the entire APC leaders in the region were proud of the achievements of Governor Hope Uzodinma in office, adding that he is a worthy Ambassador of the party in the region

“We’re proud of the projects he is executing in the state. His name is Hope and he has shown that there is hope for Imo State. And Imo state will now be the launching pad of the APC in the south east “

The former Senate President said that with they saw on ground the leaders were in no doubt that governor Uzodimma was doing very well.