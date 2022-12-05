From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

South east caucus of the Labour Party(LP) has distanced itself from the purported suspension of the Director General(DG) of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Doyin Okupe by the Ogun State chapter.

Also, the party in the zone has passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman of the party,Julius Abure as well as members of his working committee.

Addressing newsmen on the recent development in the party and its level of preparedness about its mega rally in Imo State on Tuesday, National Vice Chairman of the party south east,Innocent Okeke noted that the party will not allow the internal wrangling of the party thwart every effort of winning the presidency in 2023.

Okeke said ” We are not unaware that success comes with a lot of challenges ,and Peter Obi’s monumental domination of Nigeria’s political space will experience same but we least expect it to come from within.

“Our party, then labour party ,has its robust and organised internal conflict resolution mechanism and it is therefore expected that any disagreement or aggrieved member should activates the mechanism to amicably resolve their challenges” Okeke stated.

He added “We, the southeast caucus of Labour Party ,are having our eyes on the big project ,how to get Nigeria working again . Bringing sanity to the hopeless situation Nigeria has found herself ,helping the Nigerian youths in taking back Nigeria ,managing and improving the economy of our dear country for the now and the future generations to come.

In the same vain,the State coordinator of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Martins Agbaso has assured that the expected crowd at Kanu Nwankwo stadium, venue of the rally would be adequately controlled.