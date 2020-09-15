Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Members of the South East caucus in the National Assembly elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, passed a vote of confidence on the interim leadership led by Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, who led the team extolled the leadership qualities of the Buni-led committee and called on him to promote transparency in the party’s activities.

“We need more openness in the party inorder to promote transparency within the party because once the party has transparency in operating in all their activities, things would be easier

“It is easier to win election with popular candidates. It is difficult to win elections when people are imposed. We should avoid imposition of candidates. You are a very experienced party administrator and governor of the state and you are also very experienced in handling party matters. The caucus of the South East APC want to congratulate you, to enjoin other party members and to reassure you that we are going to work with you.”

He reassured of South East APC’s commitment to improve on its performance in subsequent elections in the zone.

“I want to specially congratulate and to tell you that we are solidly behind you and we shall support you in your quest to do everything transparently. It is important to have transparency in our party congresses. This will make the party have a big footing in the area. We assure you that we, from the SouthEast, shall do better in the next election than we did in past election. We believe that with your honest leadership, the party will go to further heights. How I wish you are not the governor of a state. We shall not be looking for another national chairman because we have trust in you and I know you very well and even your capabilities.”

Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkeiru Onyejeohca, on her part advocated the encouragement and inclusion of women in the party’s activities and elective positions.

“We are going to embark on constitutional review and I want you yo use your office to ensure you carry everyone along because there is no way we can continue living the way we are living. Women are helpmates to the men and in politics, if we don’t have enough women coming up on board, that means we are not doing what God says. From my experience, women don’t have the strength that the men have. So, if we continue to leave the constitution the way it is there would be discrimination so we appeal that you give the women more number of slots.”

Spokesman of the House, Benjamin Kalu lauded the chairman’s efforts in the formation of the special tripartite committee which consists of members of the party drawn from all the arms of government. Benjamin said the committee would serve as mechanism to resolve issues internally.

“We, the APC members of the House are in absolute peace which is very important to what you want to achieve. The leadership of Femi Gbajabiamila is great and we are all carried along. Let us also commend you for spearheading the formation of the tripartite committee, which consists of all the arms of government. With this tripartite commitee, we can resolve issues internally before any matter that can dent the image of the party goes out to the public. I very much commend commend the role you have played. I also commend your reconciliation efforts. I also love the fact that you talked about reconciliation in Imo State, though Senator Orji Kalu has been championing it. For the party to expand and grow in the South East, we need the reconciliation in Imo State. So, please extend your reconciliation efforts to the South East. This will help us win more states.”

Governor Buni thanked Senator Kalu for the visit and restated the committee’s willingness to work with the South East caucus. He extolled Kalu’s efforts and contributions to the party’s growth and urged him to continue his good work for the party. He also called on women to take up the responsibility of contesting in elections rather than waiting to be given such position.

Other lawmakers who spoke were Chinedu Ogah of Ezza South and Princess Miriam Onuoha of Okigwe senatorial zone.