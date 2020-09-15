Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (3rd left) with Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu (2nd left); Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejocha (3rd right); House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu (2nd right); Princess Miriam Onuoha (left) and Chinedu Obah (right) when he received members of the South East APC

National Assembly Caucus in Abuja, yesterday.

Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State

Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State welcomes the Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu