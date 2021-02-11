From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Chairman of South East Security Committee, Maj. Gen. Obi Umahi (retd), yesterday, disclosed that all was set for the unveiling of a security outfit for the zone.

He noted that whatever technicalities that prevented the five state governments from doing so in 2019 had been cleared.

Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, had after the State Security Council meeting on January 12, 2021, announced that governors and leaders of the zone had finally formed a joint security outfit to tackle security challenges in the region.

He stated that the training and re-training of its personnel had commenced.

Speaking on a national television, Gen. Umahi said the South East was the most secured and peaceful zone in the country and attributed the feat to the efforts of the five Governors.

“They have banned open grazing because it’s destructive. I know they are concluding arrangements for a security outfit. They have done things about the security infrastructure. I am also aware that each state has motorised its security network.

“So, South East is the most secure geopolitical zone in this country today. The governors put in efforts. It did not just fall from nowhere. We don’t need to make noise about it. Based on the security situation in the South East today, the governors have done well and should be commended.”

He said the nation’s security forces were determined to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country but regretted that there was obvious sabotage within the security network including the military.

The former General Offficer Commanding (GOC) 81 Div of Nigerian Army said he would not mention names but advised that Nigerians unite to save the country from imminent collapse.

On the Eastern Security Newtwork (ESN) recently floated by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Gen. Umahi described it as an illegal contraption.

Meanwhile, the repatriation of more than 46,000 Nigerian refugees, mostly from Borno who fled to Cameroon due to insurgency, is to begin on Feb. 27.

Malam Isa Gusau, media aide to Governor Babagana Zulum made this known in a statement in Maiduguri.

Gusau said the date was fixed following a meeting of stakeholders in Maroua, Cameroon.

Gusau said the meeting had in attendance, the Camerounian delegation led by the host country’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Mr Paul Atanga Nji, governor of far north Cameroun, Mr Midjiyawa Bakary and some humanitarian officials.

The Nigerian delegation at the meeting included Zulum, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Malam Bashir Alkali, the Ministry’s humanitarian Director, Mr Ali Grema, and some top officials from the Nigerian High Commission in Cameroon.