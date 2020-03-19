Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), yesterday, said the promulgation of anti-open grazing laws by states in the South East remained the only panacea to ending the security challenges posed by marauding Fulani herders.

Reactiing to the ultimatum by the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to Fulani herdsmen to leave an Enugu community within 48 hours because of their atrocious activities, the group described the continued presence of herders in the region as existential threat.

The group called for the adoption of the anti-open grazing bill it submitted to the five houses of Assembly in the South East as well as those of Delta and Rivers states.

It also faulted the recent adoption of community policing by the South East governors after a security summit organised in Enugu by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

President of ADF, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, said the outrage that followed the outcome of the summit had shown that Igbo people wanted to control their homeland security through community-based efforts.

He said plans were in top gear for the launch of an initiative to promote the security of Alaigbo.

“With the determined efforts of our neighbours to ensure their collective security, we in Alaigbo must urgently follow suit with our own action plan. If we don’t, the invaders will move and consolidate their grip on Alaigbo, on our communities and farmlands, considering our present vulnerability,” Nwala said.

“It is important to underscore the point that this policing plan of the Nigeria Police has been in operation in the South East while the horrors in Ebonyi State as depicted in the report of former Ohanaeze President General, Chief Gary Igariwey-Enwo at the last Ime-Obi meeting as well as that depicted in the report by retired Commissioner of Police, Ikechukwu Aduba at the joint meeting of Ime-Obi and the Governors Forum, all those horrors rather than abating have been rising in crescendo with our helpless people wondering if they have any Government or leaders who care for their plight.

“So, we must note two things about the summit and its outcome; that it was the South East governors who accepted and adopted the so-called Community Policing Plan and not the people of the South East whose security is being planned. It is the people of the South East who are the victims of the horrendous state of insecurity in the region,” Nwala said.