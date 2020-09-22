The PDP, South East zone, has hailed the people of Edo for voting massively for Governor Obaseki.

National Vice Chairman of party in the zone, Chief Austin Umahi, in a statement said by voting massively for Governor Obaseki the people of Edo have demonstrated in clear terms their unanimous rejection of the APC and the burden of god fatherims.

Chief Umahi commended the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, and all the members of the National Campaign Council for demonstrating what he termed political sagacity that has brought political and economic freedom to the people of Edo.

“You have not only buried the vaulting ego and career of the anti-democratic former National Chairman of APC but have also pruned the wings of the emperor of Lagos who conceitedly arrogated to himself the position of the leader of all democrats in Nigeria in all parties,” he said.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, also hailed Edo governor.

SDP National Chairman, Supo Shonibare, in a statement further hailed President Buhari for not interfering in the process and the neutrality displayed by both the INEC and security operatives in enabling a free and fair elections

Kwankwaso, in a congratulatory message by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Ali, thanked the people of Edo State for defending their votes, despite all odds.

“Without a doubt, our victory in Edo State was hugely facilitated by the outstanding commitment, resilience, courage and the doggedness of the chairman of our Campaign Council, Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the entire members of the Campaign Council including all PDP governors. I commend you all as we celebrate the success-for-democracy in Nigeria.

“Let me also thank the representatives of the international community in Nigeria, especially the United State embassy in Nigeria and the United Kingdom embassy in Nigeria for their timely advice to merchants of election malpractice and perpetrators of electoral violence.

“Your advisory to election riggers and promoters of election violence to know that there are consequences beyond the borders of Nigeria for their ignominious action was very effective. We thank you for your interest in deepening democracy in our country.”