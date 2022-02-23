From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Amid rising cases of killings in Anambra State and other parts of the South East by criminals and other non-state actors, the House of Representatives, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country.

The House urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Inspector General Police, heads of the Department of State Security, Army, Navy and other security agencies to form a joint taskforce to restore security in Anambra State, especially along its border with Imo State.

The House, while commending security agencies for their efforts in curbing incessant killings in the area, observed a minute silence for innocent citizens killed by criminals.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Chris Azubogu, on “urgent need to restore security in Anambra State, which will arrest the killings of innocent citizens by criminals and non state actors.”

Azubogu, in his lead debate, informed the House that non state actors, mostly criminals have taken over part of Anambra State and have being killing innocent citizens and creating fear in the state.

He said because of the development, law abiding citizens, including traditional rulers, have deserted their home towns, fleeing to Awka or Abuja.

“About a week ago gunmen operated in Aguata LGA of Anambra State killing at least four persons, one of their victims being an official of the Anambra State Traffic Management Agency (ASTMA) directing traffic at the ever-busy Ekwulobia roundabout. They were also said to have killed two other persons at Oko, Igboukwu and yet another person close to Ekwulobia Girls Secondary School. They have also been operating within Nnewi, Ihiala, Nnobi, Ukpor axis.”

The lawmaker said the killings have negatively affected the economic and social lives of people in the state.

“A lot of our security men including the police, army etc have lost their lives to these criminal elements over time giving rise to the need for a more decisive action on the part of our security forces,” he said.