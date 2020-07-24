South South East and South South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), on July 20 in Lagos, elected new executives to drive the vision of the organisation for the next two years.

The organisation founded to pursue a consistent policy articulation and bold advocacy for the development of its region, has remained a resilient vehicle for synergy among players of governance and service structures in the area.

In a statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, the new President, Hannibal Uwaifo, said: “I am confident that with the unanimous affirmation of all that stood elected, the morale for a leap is sure, secured on the vast human capital abundance available to draw from, and the guided wisdom of our collective will as a group.”

On behalf the new executives, he thanked the immediate past president, Denzil Kentebbe, for his faith and firmness, and the Board of Trustees Chairman, Emeka Ugwu-oju, for his abiding steadfastness, saying responsibilities shared are challenges made simpler, and when the zeal is apparent, the outcomes are foretold.

Other inaugurated members are Deputy President South South, Andy Wabali; Deputy President South East, George Agu; General Secretary, Ireke Agbaeze Kalu Onuma; Deputy General Secretary, Anthonia Ofere; Treasurer, Samuel Ulaikere; Financial Secretary, Mathew Ogagavworia; Legal Adviser, Noble Uchechukwu; and Publicity Secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu.