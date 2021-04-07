From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Youths in the South East region have demanded the establishment of state police across the 36 states to check the rising rate of insecurity in the country.

National Vice President (South East) of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Williams Nnonyelum, in a statement, also demanded the restructuring of the country.

Nnonyelum said the youths were saddened about the rising state of insecurity in the country, particularly in the South East, saying they would be ready to work closely with government to put a stop to it.

“We find it worrisome and disturbing the fact that the gruesome killings of innocent Nigerians are becoming like a norm and our security personnel seem somewhat overwhelmed.

“Due to our respect for the sanctity of human life, we hereby call, once more, for the establishment of both regional and state security outfits. This would help to strengthen the current security architecture in the country.

“The National Assembly must, as a matter of urgency, integrate the recommendations of the Committee on Constitution Review set up by the NYCN to have a more functional and thriving Nigerian state.

“We must state here unequivocally that Nigeria is long overdue for restructuring. The National Assembly must, as a matter of importance, address issues on federal structure and power devolution, fiscal federation and revenue allocation. Our recommendations on this subject matter were clearly and unambiguously expressed.

“Recent barbaric killings of innocent, unarmed citizens in Enugu and Ebonyi states by terrorists have caused tears and sorrows. We condemn these dastardly acts of cowardice and call on the security agencies to fish out all the sponsors and perpetrators and ensure they face the music,” NYCN said.