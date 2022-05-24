From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chairman, Ohanaeze Council of Elders, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has expressed optimism that the South East will win the presidency in 2023 irrespective of the party its candidates are zoned to.

Iwuanyanwu, who was speaking on the insinuations by some party leaders in the North and South West that candidates from the South East may usurp the chances of their parties to win the 2023 presidential election, described it as total fallacy.

He said: “It’s not true that if a candidate from the South East is zoned to any of the major political parties, that they would loose election, it’s unfair for them to think like that. One thing is clear, South is being denied their right, we have worked with other zones and helped them produce the presidency, now it’s our turn and they have to give us that support too.”

However, responding to questions on the eventuality of the parties zoning their presidential tickets beyond South East, he said: “We would wait after the primaries to know what to do; we have asked our aspirants to continue to work hard in their parties, we know the politics of this country and I’m sure, it’s not over yet.”

Speaking on the speculations of former president Goodluck Jonathan returning to contest the 2023 presidential election, Iwuanyanwu said: “He has denied it and I’m happy he has denied it. I have a good relationship with him, I would be surprise after six years in office that he will still listen to those who he lost to and the same people who have accused him of so many things, in my own opinion, I don’t think he would want to contest, those asking him to come and contest are only deceiving him, I don’t think he would allow himself to be deceived.”