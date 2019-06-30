Uche Usim, Abuja

For the umpteenth time, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked shareholders of defunct Skye Bank to claim their dividend payment.

This SEC said is part of its investor-protection programme that would ensure that shareholders get their due benefits of investing in the capital market.

The acting Director-General, Ms. Mary Uduk in an interview in Abuja reiterated that SEC recently released a circular to shareholders of defunct Skye Bank to claim their all outstanding dividends.

She said: “We have informed shareholders of the defunct Skye Bank that unclaimed dividends declared by the bank were being held in trust on their behalf. This will further help reduce the volume of unclaimed dividends in the market and boost investor confidence

“Investors that have unclaimed dividends are therefore advised to contact Cardinalstone Registrars to process their dividend payments.”

Uduk said the commission had also directed Cardinalstone Registrars and STL Trustees to ensure that all genuine claims of beneficiary shareholders were addressed forthwith.

The Acting DG said since the company was no longer in operation, thee unclaimed dividends had to be made available to the rightful owners that were the shareholders, as that would go a long way in boosting investor confidence in the market.

“They invested in a company and since the company has gone under, there is no reason why they should not have access to their unclaimed dividends. That is why we are calling on them to take advantage of this opportunity and claim their dividends,” Uduk stated.